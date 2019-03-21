|
ADAMS Isabel Peacefully, at The Glade Residential Home, Brechin, on Friday, March 15, 2019, Isabel, formerly of Montrose, beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mother of Audrey and John, mother-in-law to Peter and Tracy and a loving granny and great-granny. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, March 22, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to The Glade Home Residents Fund may be made at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 21, 2019
