Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isa BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isa BROWN

Notice Condolences

Isa BROWN Notice
BROWN Isa (Newington)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on Friday, November 29, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late John McKenzie Brown, much loved mum to Iain and Stuart, loved mother-in-law to Trish and Linda, cherished grandmother to Jackie, Kirsty and Lorna, a loving great-grandma to Adnan and Elif and a long cherished aunt to her nieces and nephew. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations to The , Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -