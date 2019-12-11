|
BROWN Isa (Newington)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on Friday, November 29, 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late John McKenzie Brown, much loved mum to Iain and Stuart, loved mother-in-law to Trish and Linda, cherished grandmother to Jackie, Kirsty and Lorna, a loving great-grandma to Adnan and Elif and a long cherished aunt to her nieces and nephew. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations to The , Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 11, 2019