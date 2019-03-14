Home

Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Irene STRACHAN

Irene STRACHAN Notice
STRACHAN Irene Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Irene Lawson, of Brechin, beloved wife of the late Wilson (Wiffy), dearly loved mum of George and Liz, loved mother-in-law of Donna and Calum and much loved granny of Colin, Debbie, Grant and Scott. Funeral ceremony to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Friday, March 15, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations, in lieu, to Brechin Health Centre, may be made at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
