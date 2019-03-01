|
DAVIE Irene (Blairgowrie)
Peacefully, at Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, Irene, beloved wife of Ian. Funeral service in St Stephen's Church, Blairgowrie, on Thursday, March 7, at 11.30 am, interment thereafter in Blairgowrie Cemetery, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations to Cancer Research UK, may be given at the church. No black ties please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 1, 2019
