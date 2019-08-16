|
ROBERTSON Iona (nee MacLeod) (Dalkeith / Craigmillar)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, Iona, beloved wife of the late Stan, loving mum of Alistair and Stuart, devoted grandma of Elinor and a much loved sister, aunt and friend to many.
A committal service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, August 21, at 11 am, for family and close friends, followed by a service of Thanksgiving, to which all are welcome in St Nicholas Buccleuch, Dalkeith at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019