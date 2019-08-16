|
CAIN Ilse Lutje (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Ilse Lutje, dearly beloved wife of the late Gordon (Donny) and dearly loved mum of Gordon, Nigel and the late Michael and Barbel, daughters-in-law Margaret and Janet. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, August 22, at 1.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to St Columba's Hospice, Boswell Road, Edinburgh.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 16, 2019