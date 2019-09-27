Home

MARCHBANK Ian (Auchterarder)
Peacefully, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Monday, September 23, 2019. Ian, aged 87 years, beloved husband of the late Ella, much loved dad of Brian, Billy and Graeme, devoted papa to Diane, Mark, Lauren, Cheryl, Jacob and Josh. He will be sadly missed. Funeral service at Perth Crematorium on Thursday, October 3, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends and family are invited. Family flowers only, please, but donations in memory of Ian, may be given to CLIC Sargent and Friends of St Margaret's Hospital, as you leave the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 27, 2019
