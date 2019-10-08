|
MacINTYRE
Ian Malcolm Grant (Edinburgh)
On September 26, 2019, in his 80th year, Ian, 17th Chieftain of Camus-na-h-Erie, beloved long term companion of Anne, Countess of Dunmore, loving and adored father of Duncan, Annabelle and Abby, sorely missed by Katie, Rebecca and their families and by his grandchildren, Skye, Rosie, Zara, Poppy, Lily, Jack, Kitty, Lulu and Florrie. Thanksgiving service to be held at the Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 16, at 2 pm. All welcome, family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 8, 2019