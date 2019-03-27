Home

SMITH Dr Ian Inglis (Edinburgh)
Ian, died peacefully, on March 20, 2019, aged 88, after a long illness, in the loving care of Struan Lodge. Loving father to Alison, Alan and Michael, grandfather to Alistair, Sandy and Corinne (Northern Ireland), Elliot, David and Lauren (Edinburgh) and Sarah, Sally and Lizzie (Hartlepool) and great-grandfather to Poppy. Funeral at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, April 3, at
1.30 pm, to which all are invited. No flowers please. Donations if desired,
to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
