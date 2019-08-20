|
FLETCHER Ian (Edinburgh)
Louis Ian Fletcher, age 91, died on Wednesday, August 14, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Georgina and much loved father of Eileen. A dear father-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Formerly of the North British Distillery, Edinburgh. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, August 27, at 12.30 pm, in the Pentland Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh EH16 6TX. Family flowers only, but a retiring collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 20, 2019