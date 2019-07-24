Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian CHAPMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian CHAPMAN

Notice Condolences

Ian CHAPMAN Notice
CHAPMAN Ian (Edinburgh / Dunbar)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Cairdean House Nursing Home, Edinburgh, Ian, aged 86 years, devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Keith and Neil and loving grandfather of Rebecca, Emma and Elspeth. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 10.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.