CHAPMAN Ian (Edinburgh / Dunbar)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Cairdean House Nursing Home, Edinburgh, Ian, aged 86 years, devoted husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved father of Keith and Neil and loving grandfather of Rebecca, Emma and Elspeth. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 30, at 10.30 am, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on July 24, 2019