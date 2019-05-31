Home

DOYLE Rev Dr Ian B (Motherwell)
A gentle and peaceful passing, at Lornebank Care Home, Hamilton, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, Ian, aged 97 years. Loved and loving husband of the late Anne, father of David and Alastair, father-in-law of Alice and Rosemary, grandfather of Jennifer, Graeme, Fiona and Katie and great-grandfather of Nathan, Finlay, Cailean and Brodie. Former minister of St Mary's Church, Motherwell, Eastwood Church, Glasgow and Secretary of the Home Board of the Church of Scotland. Funeral service on Friday, June 7, at St Mary's Church, Motherwell, at 10 am and thereafter to Scoonie Cemetery, Leven, at 1.30 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019
