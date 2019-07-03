Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:30
Hanworth Crematorium (South West Middlesex Crematorium)
Hounslow Road
Feltham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iain OGSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iain OGSTON

Notice Condolences

Iain OGSTON Notice
OGSTON Iain John After a brave defiant fight with ill health, died
peacefully, at St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, aged 86. Iain is survived by his wife of 62 years Norma and daughters Rosie, Gillian and Karen and grandchildren Becky, Megan, Lewis and Issy. He was also father to Gavin, so missed by family and friends. Iain was a much loved and loving father, husband and grandfather. He was also loved and respected by his extended family including Keith, Peter and Mark as well as all of his friends. He will be missed more than he could ever know, our lives will never be the same. Funeral on Friday, July 12, at 11.40 am, at Hanworth Crematorium (South West Middlesex Crematorium), Hounslow Road, Feltham TW13 5JH. No flowers. Donations to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on July 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.