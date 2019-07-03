OGSTON Iain John After a brave defiant fight with ill health, died

peacefully, at St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, aged 86. Iain is survived by his wife of 62 years Norma and daughters Rosie, Gillian and Karen and grandchildren Becky, Megan, Lewis and Issy. He was also father to Gavin, so missed by family and friends. Iain was a much loved and loving father, husband and grandfather. He was also loved and respected by his extended family including Keith, Peter and Mark as well as all of his friends. He will be missed more than he could ever know, our lives will never be the same. Funeral on Friday, July 12, at 11.40 am, at Hanworth Crematorium (South West Middlesex Crematorium), Hounslow Road, Feltham TW13 5JH. No flowers. Donations to Cancer Research. Published in The Scotsman on July 3, 2019