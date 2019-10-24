Home

DONNELL Iain Murray Stevenson (Glasgow / Kilmacolm)
Passed away, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Kingston upon Thames Hospital, aged 89. A graduate of Glasgow University, Iain served in the colonial service as a magistrate in Hong Kong and Nigeria before establishing a successful private practice as a solicitor in Glasgow. Following that he worked for over 20 years as an Immigration Adjudicator based in Dover and London. He is survived by two children, Barbara and Graham and four grandchildren, Kasia, Jacek, William and Robert. The funeral will be held on November 1, at 10.20 am, in Kingston Crematorium, Bonner Hill Road, Kingston Upon Thames, KT1 3EZ.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 24, 2019
