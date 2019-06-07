|
MOFFATT Iain (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in the tender care of St Columba's Hospice on May 30, 2019, surrounded by his family, Iain, much loved husband to Sheena, loving dad to Douglas, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, June 14, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, however a retiral collection will be taken for RNLI and St Columba's Hospice. No Black, smart and bright to be worn.
Published in The Scotsman on June 7, 2019
