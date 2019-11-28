Home

FINNIE Iain Henderson (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, as a result of an accident in Nepal, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Iain, especially loving and caring partner of Mairi, loving and much loved father of Louise, Emily and Christine, proud papa of his grandchildren Zakk, Olivia, Hayley and Cameron and adored by all. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Tuesday, December 3, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 28, 2019
