MacLAREN
Iain Ferguson, FRCSEd, FRCS (Edinburgh)
Died peacefully on October 3, 2019, aged 92, with his wife Fiona and children, Catriona and Patrick, beside him. He was deeply loved by each of them, by his grandchildren, Calum, Elizabeth, Jamie and Tommy and by his many friends. There will be a private cremation with a service of Thanksgiving to follow at 11 am, on Saturday, October 12, at Mayfield Parish Church, to which all are invited. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 8, 2019