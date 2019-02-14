Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Iain COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iain A. COWAN

Notice Condolences

Iain A. COWAN Notice
COWAN Iain A. McD. (Gullane)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 10, 2019, Iain, loving husband of Janette, father of Jane, David and Andrew and grandfather of Liam and Sean. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 22, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for the Kidney Disease Unit, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.