COWAN Iain A. McD. (Gullane)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on February 10, 2019, Iain, loving husband of Janette, father of Jane, David and Andrew and grandfather of Liam and Sean. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 22, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, but a retiring collection will be taken for the Kidney Disease Unit, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
