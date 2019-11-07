Home

MILLER Hugh (Aberdeen)
Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Professor Hugh Graham Miller, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of June, much loved father of Ewen and Andrea, a dear grandpa and friend to many. Funeral service on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 am, at Aberdeen Crematorium, thereafter to the Royal Northern and University Club in Aberdeen. All welcome. Family flowers only. Donations can be made at the service to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, High Dependency Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 7, 2019
