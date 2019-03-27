Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:00
Seafield Crematorium
Hugh BLAIK Notice
BLAIK Captain Hugh (Longniddry)
Peacefully, on March 18, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Hugh, beloved husband of Mary, much loved dad to Peter, Susan and Roger, father-in-law of Trisha and Gordon, grandad to Chris, Steph, Sam and Rebecca and great-grandad to Noah. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Tuesday, April 2, at 1 pm, to which all are invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made, on retiral in aid of Polycystic Kidney Disease Charity.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
