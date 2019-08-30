|
|
|
FORRESTER Hilda (nee Glanvill) Aged 102 years, passed away peacefully at Tarriebank on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rae Forrester, a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Episcopal Church, Springfield Terrace, Arbroath, on Monday, September 9, at 12 noon and thereafter to the Western Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the church towards Christian Aid.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 30, 2019