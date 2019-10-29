Home

Henry McKay (Harry) McCABE

Passed away, October 13, 2019, aged 95 years. Harry McCabe, of Glenlivet, brother of Nancy, Moira, Jim, Charlie, Tom and Iain. Harry will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 1, at 2.30 pm, at Southampton Crematorium, West Chapel. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made to a charity of personal choice. C/o Jonathan Terry Independent Funeral Directors, 101 Peartree Avenue, Bitterne, Southampton, SO19 7JJ, telephone 023 8043 4444.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 29, 2019
