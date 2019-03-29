Home

Henry Main MEIKLE

Notice

Henry Main MEIKLE Notice
MEIKLE Henry Main (Dechmont)
Margaret and family, would like to thank, family, friends and neighbours, for cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy received following Harry's death. Thanks to Rev John Povey and to all who attended the Thanksgiving service, who generously donated £2030 to the West Lothian Support Group, Parkinson's UK. We are most grateful to SCRT Care at Home and the doctors and nurses at the Newlands Practice. Thanks also to Thomas Brown Funeral Directors for their support and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 29, 2019
