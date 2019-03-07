|
COWLEY Henry The family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind wishes, flowers, cards of condolence and their generous donations of £522 to The Royal British Legion (Brechin Branch). Grateful thanks to all Ward 9 staff at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee and to Bearehill Care Home, Brechin, for their care and kindness. Thank you also to William Black Funeral Directors, Brechin for their support and to the Rev Ian Gray for his comforting service.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 7, 2019
