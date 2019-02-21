|
|
|
COWLEY Henry Peacefully , at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, Henry Cowley BEM (formerly of Drumachlie Park, Brechin), beloved husband of the late Dorothy, dearly loved dad of James, Douglas, Patricia and Robert, a much loved grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad and a loved uncle. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at William Black's Service Room, 1a Latch Road, Brechin on Friday, February 22, at 10.30 am and thereafter to Brechin Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu may be made at the service room to the Royal British Legion, Brechin Branch.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More