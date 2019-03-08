Home

NISBET Helen (St Andrews, formerly Pittenweem)
Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019, Helen, dearly beloved wife of the late
Dr David Wilkie Nisbet, much loved mum of Douglas and Julie, dear sister of Joan and devoted grandmother of Callum, Graeme, Laura and Iona.
Funeral service in Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, March 14, at 11 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired,
may be made for SSAFA (the Soldiers' and Sailors' Families Association).
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 8, 2019
