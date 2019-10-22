Home

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:00
Dunfermline Crematorium
MENZIES Helen (Dalgety Bay, Fife)
Peacefully, at Orchard Head House, Rosyth, on Friday, October 18, 2019, Helen (nee Montgomery), aged 83 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Menzies, loving step-mother, cherished sister and much loved auntie. Funeral service at Dunfermline Crematorium, on Monday, October 28, at 1.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu of flowers, may be given to Alzheimer Scotland, if so desired, at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 22, 2019
