|
|
|
HARPER Helen Peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, after a short illness. Helen, of Airlie Street, Brechin. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob), dearly loved mum of Gordon and the late Pat, loved mother-in-law of Sandra and the late Allen and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Thursday, August 15, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu to Dalhousie Day Care Centre may be made at the crematorium.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 15, 2019