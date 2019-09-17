|
GRAHAM Helen (née Wightman) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home with her family, on September 9, 2019, in her 86th year, Helen, beloved wife of Leslie, mother of Ian , Drysdale, Donald and Angus, grandmother of Ian, David, Victoria, Hannah, Mary, William, Hamish, Isobel, Cameron, Dougal, Callum, Euan, Alex and Scott, great-grandmother of Lorelai, Oliver, Toby, Richie and Alice and sister of the late Jean. Funeral service private. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2019