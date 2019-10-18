Home

ASKHAM Helen (nee Carter) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on October 10, 2019, at the Elms Nursing Home, Edinburgh. Wife of the late Roger, mother of Christopher and John and grandmother of Felix, Samuel, Joseph, Freddie, Esme and Misha. A funeral service will be held in the Pentland Chapel of Mortonhall Crematorium, at 12.30 pm, on Thursday, October 24. All friends and family are invited to attend. Family flowers only, please. Any donations will be given to the Pleasance Day Centre.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019
