Peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, Hazel Astrid, aged 74 years. Devoted wife of the late Gert, much loved mum of Stephen and Gert, a devoted grandmother of Malcolm and Ethan, mother-in-law to Janice and Lesley, also a dear sister of Moira and sister-in-law of Heinz, Doris and Sieglinde. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 7, 2019
