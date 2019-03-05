|
INGLIS Harold Alexander Henderson (Selkirk)
It is with great sadness that Harold, of Curror Street, Selkirk, died peacefully, in hospital, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, aged 83 years. A devoted and loving husband to Carol and father of Sheila, Fiona, Christine, Kerry, Frances and John and beloved brother of Margot. As a long standing member of the Church and Scouts he will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1 pm. Donations, to the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2019
