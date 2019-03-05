Home

Harold Alexander Henderson INGLIS

Harold Alexander Henderson INGLIS
INGLIS Harold Alexander Henderson (Selkirk)
It is with great sadness that Harold, of Curror Street, Selkirk, died peacefully, in hospital, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, aged 83 years. A devoted and loving husband to Carol and father of Sheila, Fiona, Christine, Kerry, Frances and John and beloved brother of Margot. As a long standing member of the Church and Scouts he will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1 pm. Donations, to the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 5, 2019
