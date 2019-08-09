|
MACDONALD Hamish Lawson (North Berwick)
On August 3, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Hamish beloved husband of Isabel, loving father of Seonaid, Mairi and Isla, father-in-law of Andrew, Richard and Ben and proud grandfather. Private burial at Binning Wood followed by a celebration of his life for friends and family on Monday, August 19, at 12.30 pm, at the Glen Golf Club, North Berwick. No flowers please, donations to The Cure Parkinsons Trust. We shall miss his love and laughter.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 9, 2019