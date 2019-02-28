Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
15:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Gwen LITTLE Notice
LITTLE Gwen (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on February 22, 2019, at Thorburn Manor, Gwen Little, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Major Thomas Little, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Hugh, much loved grandmother of Hugh and Stuart and great-granny of Ari and Alba. Funeral service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel at
3.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019
