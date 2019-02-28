|
LITTLE Gwen (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on February 22, 2019, at Thorburn Manor, Gwen Little, aged 98 years, beloved wife of the late Major Thomas Little, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Alison and Hugh, much loved grandmother of Hugh and Stuart and great-granny of Ari and Alba. Funeral service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel at
3.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019
