ROXBURGHE Guy A service to celebrate the life of Guy, Duke of Roxburghe will be held at Melrose Parish Church, Roxburghshire on Monday, November 18, at 12.30 pm. Coach transfers will be organised on the day to and from Berwick-upon-Tweed Railway Station and Edinburgh Airport for designated flights and trains only. Those wishing to attend are invited to email [email protected] or to call 01573 227665. All welcome. RSVP, essential if you require coaches, for everyone else it would be much appreciated.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 19, 2019
