|
|
|
HENDERSON Graham Douglas (Melrose)
Peacefully, at home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after a long illness, Graham (Burts Hotel, Melrose), beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Louise, Nicholas, Claire and James, proud grandfather of his ten grandchildren and dear brother of Diane. Private interment followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Melrose Parish Church on Monday, March 18, at 12.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. No flowers please, but donations, if desired, will be received on retiring from service for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More