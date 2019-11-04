|
|
|
SMALL Graeme (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Graeme, beloved husband of the late Trudy, much loved dad of Sandra and Pauline, adored grandad of Anna, Sophie, Emily and Abigail and father-in-law to Tom and Simon. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, Edinburgh, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only. On Graeme's wishes please wear bright colours.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 4, 2019