Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
09:30
St Teresa Of Lisieux
Craigmillar
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00
Mount Vernon Cemetery
Jennings Grace (Achill Island in Republic of Ireland / Edinburgh)
Peacefully passed away, with her children and grandchildren by her side, on Friday, November 8, 2019. Cherished mum to Alice, Stephen, Gordon and Billy, much loved gran and great-nana. A Mass will take place at St Teresa Of Lisieux, Craigmillar, on Wednesday, November 27, at 9.30 am, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 11 am. Flowers welcome. Donations, if desired, in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 20, 2019
