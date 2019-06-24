|
GREIG Grace Murray (Currie)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on June 17, 2019,
Grace, aged 90 (formerly of J&R Veitch), loving mum of Jacqueline
and Ronald. Church service at Currie Kirk, on Friday, June 28, at
11 am, followed by burial at Currie Cemetery at 11.45 am, to which all
family and friends are welcome. Flowers, if desired, to Porteous Family
Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Juniper Green, Edinburgh, EH14
5DA, Tel 0131 453 4535.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2019
