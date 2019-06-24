Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Grace GREIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace GREIG

Notice Condolences

Grace GREIG Notice
GREIG Grace Murray (Currie)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on June 17, 2019,
Grace, aged 90 (formerly of J&R Veitch), loving mum of Jacqueline
and Ronald. Church service at Currie Kirk, on Friday, June 28, at
11 am, followed by burial at Currie Cemetery at 11.45 am, to which all
family and friends are welcome. Flowers, if desired, to Porteous Family
Funeral Directors, 589 Lanark Road, Juniper Green, Edinburgh, EH14
5DA, Tel 0131 453 4535.
Published in The Scotsman on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.