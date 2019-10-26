Home

CRUICKSHANK Gordon Stuart (Cupar)
Peacefully, at St Andrews House Care Home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Stuart, aged 78 years (retired GP), dearly loved husband of Marion, father of Jennifer and Alastair also a dear father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, cousin and a good friend to many.
A service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life will be held in Cupar and St Michael of Tarvit Parish Church, Kirkgate, Cupar on Friday, November 1, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. No Flowers please. Donations, if so desired, may be made at the church doors for Dementia Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 26, 2019
