McFADZEAN
Gordon Robert (Currie)
Gordon, beloved husband of the late Sally for 59 years, father of Fiona, Elspeth and Angus, grandfather of Euan and Calum, friend to many, formerly of Ferranti and Leith Nautical College, died peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice on June 10, 2019, after a short illness. A celebratory service of Gordon's life will be held in Juniper Green Parish Church, Lanark Road, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 am, to which all friends and family are invited. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 18, 2019
