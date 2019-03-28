Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:30
Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church
Pitlochry
Peacefully, at Pitlochry Community Hospital, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, Gordon John Harper Pont, husband of Barbara, father to Michael, Susan and Andrew, brother to Mary, pappa, uncle, brother-in-law and father-in-law. Much loved by all. Funeral service at Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church, Pitlochry on Thursday, April 4, at 12.30 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given at the church for Christian Aid.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 28, 2019
