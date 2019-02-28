Resources More Obituaries for Gordon HILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon HILL

Notice HILL Gordon The family of the late Gordon Hill would like to convey heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to all Paramedic staff and Ninewells A&E team for their excellent care and attention. Special thanks to Rev Ian Gray for his support and uplifting service and to Colin Barr for his piping tribute. Thanks to the staff at William Black Funeralcare for their compassion and dignity throughout. Finally, thanks to all those who attended the funeral service and graveside and donated so generously, the amount of £1007, to Maggie's Centre in Dundee. Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices