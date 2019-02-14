Home

Gordon HILL

HILL Gordon Suddenly, but peacefully with his son and daughter by his side, at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, on February 2, 2019, Gordon Clark, aged 71 years of Brechin, beloved husband of the late Carol, dearly loved father of David and Jenni, much loved grandfather and brother. Funeral service to which all family and friends are respectfully invited at Brechin Cathedral on Thursday, February 14, at 11.30 am, then on to Clova Kirk Yard, Glen Clova. No flowers please, but donations may be given at the service to Maggie's Centre Dundee, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
