Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:15
Grimsby Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HARDSTAFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Ernest HARDSTAFF

Notice Condolences

Gordon Ernest HARDSTAFF Notice
HARDSTAFF Gordon Ernest (Kilmarnock)
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a short illness and with both of his daughters by his side, Gordon, sadly passed away. Beloved husband of the late Mags, wonderful dad of Sally and Lel, father-in-law to Ian and Karl, brilliant and fun grandpa to Archie, Barney and Harry and brother-in-law of Jean and a great friend to many.
Gordy will be very sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium, on Monday, March 25, at 12.20 pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be sent to St Andrew's Hospice, Peaks Lane, Grimsby, DN32 9RP, can be left after the service. All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 135 Granville Street, Grimsby, DN32 9PB. Tel: 01472355395.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.