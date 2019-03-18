|
|
|
HARDSTAFF Gordon Ernest (Kilmarnock)
On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, after a short illness and with both of his daughters by his side, Gordon, sadly passed away. Beloved husband of the late Mags, wonderful dad of Sally and Lel, father-in-law to Ian and Karl, brilliant and fun grandpa to Archie, Barney and Harry and brother-in-law of Jean and a great friend to many.
Gordy will be very sadly missed. The funeral service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium, on Monday, March 25, at 12.20 pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations may be sent to St Andrew's Hospice, Peaks Lane, Grimsby, DN32 9RP, can be left after the service. All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare, 135 Granville Street, Grimsby, DN32 9PB. Tel: 01472355395.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 18, 2019
