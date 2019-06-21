|
|
|
PREEDY Gerda (Roslin)
Passed away peacefully, at Archview Care Home, Dalkeith, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Gerda, much loved wife of the late Harry Preedy and mother of Ron, Peter and Norman, beloved 'Omi' to grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the wider family in Scotland and Germany. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 28, at 2 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, in aid of Cancer Research UK, may be given on retiral of service.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
