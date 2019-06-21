|
O'HARA Gerald Of G. J. O'Hara & Son Plumbing and Heating.
Gerald died suddenly and unexpectedly, at home, in Bearsden, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. We are heartbroken having lost the most loving husband to Marion, devoted father to Sarah, Liam and Christine and father-in-law to Jordan Paisley. Funeral on Tuesday, June 25, at 10 am, Mass at St Andrews RC Church Bearsden,
11.30 am, at Dalnottar Crematorium, then on to Clydebank & District Golf Club. Gerald was a much loved local plumber in Bearsden and Milngavie for over 30 years before he retired in 2017.
Published in The Scotsman on June 21, 2019
