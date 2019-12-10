|
TYLER George William (Edinburgh)
The family of the late George Tyler would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy received during their sad loss. Thanks to all who attended Mortonhall Crematorium and for all generous donations to Seagull Trust, Ratho and Prostate Cancer. A very special thanks to staff at North Merchiston Care Home for their excellent care and kindness during his stay. Special thanks to Reverend John Combe, for conducting a beautiful service and to Scotmid Funerals for their very helpful and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019