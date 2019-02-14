|
|
|
STEWART George William (Oban)
Beloved husband of Janice, much loved father of Gordon and Shona, grandfather of David, brother of John, passed away peacefully, on February 2, 2019, aged 82, at the Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, Edinburgh, at 12.30 pm, on February 21, 2019. Family and friends welcome to attend. Family flowers only; donations to the Macmillan Day Bed Unit,
Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More