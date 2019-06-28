|
|
|
MELVILLE George (Glasgow)
Former manager of The Scotch Whisky Heritage Centre. Peacefully, after a long illness, with family at his side, on June 25, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. George, beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Sara and Phil, loving grandfather of Chrissy, Janie, Rebekah and Anna. Funeral Service at Glasgow Maryhill Crematorium, on Monday, July 8, at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations welcome at the service to Alzheimer's UK, or Erskine Glasgow. Black Clothing not essential.
Published in The Scotsman on June 28, 2019