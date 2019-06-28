Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MELVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George MELVILLE

Notice Condolences

George MELVILLE Notice
MELVILLE George (Glasgow)
Former manager of The Scotch Whisky Heritage Centre. Peacefully, after a long illness, with family at his side, on June 25, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. George, beloved husband of Jean, much loved father of Sara and Phil, loving grandfather of Chrissy, Janie, Rebekah and Anna. Funeral Service at Glasgow Maryhill Crematorium, on Monday, July 8, at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations welcome at the service to Alzheimer's UK, or Erskine Glasgow. Black Clothing not essential.
Published in The Scotsman on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.